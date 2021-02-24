Authorities are searching for a 41-year-old man missing since Monday.
Jesse Labeur, 41, was last seen in the 1600 block of Hillside Drive. He drives a 2012 silver BMW 535i.
Anyone with information can contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500.
