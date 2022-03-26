Local residents are encouraging reading throughout Central Texas by installing Little Free Libraries in key spots across Bell County — locations that have included churches, elementary schools and parks.
This outdoor book exchange movement, which was spurred by Wisconsin-based nonprofit Little Free Library in 2012, has brought more than 100,000 free libraries to communities worldwide.
Although Little Free Libraries can take many forms, most are shaped like giant birdhouses and have transparent doors that allow those passing by to peer inside.
In Belton, First Presbyterian Church and Hope for the Hungry recently decided to launch Little Free Libraries of their own.
“FPC has placed a small church-like structure, built by one of the members, on their campus and will keep it stocked with books to support their mission of building community, inspiring readers and expanding books for all,” First Presbyterian Church said in a news release.
However, Julie McPhail, who built the Free Little Library, emphasized how it is not just a resource for the members of First Presbyterian Church.
“It belongs to the whole community,” she said. “Brief instructions on how the library works can be found in the structure itself. But, simply put, ‘If you see something you would like to read, take it. When you are finished, share it with a friend, bring it back to the church library or leave it in another Little Free Library.’”
First Presbyterian Church, which dedicated its Free Little Library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 6, hopes area residents will bring their own books to share soon.
“It’s our hope that this Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection and a whole lot more books to our community,” McPhail said.
Education inspires
“Our mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring leaders and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries,” Little Free Library said in a statement to its website. “Our vision is a Little Free Library in every community and a book for every reader. We believe all people are empowered when the opportunity to discover a personally relevant book to read is not limited by time, space or privilege.”
Although Hope for the Hungry is still in the preliminary stages of launching its own Little Free Library, Jen Sutton, the director of children’s ministries for the nonprofit organization, has highlighted decommissioned metal newspaper stands as a potential structure for keeping books protected and dry.
“We are installing a little library outside of our Hope House building — our after-school ministry facility, next to Southwest Elementary in South Belton,” she said.
In past years, third-grade students at Belton ISD’s Chisholm Trail Elementary have collected books for their Little Free Library — located inside the school near the front doors — as a community service project.
“A lot of them are finding they get as much joy out of putting books in as they do in taking books out,” Elizabeth McMurtry, Chisholm Trail Elementary principal, told the Telegram in 2017.
Providing books
These initiatives also bring books into households that previously may not have had any.
“All children deserve the opportunity to reach their full potential and become the next leaders in our community,” Veshell Greene, a United Way of Central Texas spokeswoman, said about the importance of reading earlier this month.
The agency sought volunteers to read to children as a recent community service initiative.
“Education is a cornerstone for success in school, work and life, and it benefits the whole community,” Greene said. “By working to give more children the skills and resources to succeed in school, we are setting them up for lifelong success.”
Currently there are more than 30 Free Little Libraries registered in Bell County, including at least 12 in Temple, according to Little Free Library.
Residents can access an interactive map that has registered Little Free Libraries online at littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/.