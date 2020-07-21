A Houston man was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after he reportedly threatened a male relative with a gun, Temple police said.
Osby Lamont Phillips, 47, was arrested and jailed Sunday, spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
At about 11:40 a.m., officers went to the 1000 block of North Third Street to check on a report of an armed person.
When they got to the house, they were told Phillips and a relative were physically fighting. Phillips allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened his relative, Weems said.
Phillips remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday while his case was reviewed by the District Attorney’s office. No bond was set Tuesday morning.