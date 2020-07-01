The history of racial issues both nationally and locally, as well as the way forward on those matters, was the topic discussed at a virtual town hall in Temple Tuesday.
The Temple unit of the NAACP hosted an online discussion between eight local community leaders, talking about the both the history and path forward from racism and police brutality. Organizers for the event estimated that about 100 tuned into the almost two-hour discussion over Zoom.
NAACP Unit President Bennie Walsh, who organized the town hall, said he thought the discussion will help get more people involved in the community and bring attention to systematic racism locally.
“The panelists gave good answers to the questions that we think we think is going to benefit the city once more people start to get involved in the community,” Walsh said. “What stood out to me more was people really didn’t understand that there is systematic racism going on. So many people have gotten comfortable in their situation that they didn’t realize it was going on in their city.”
Panelists included local pastors Joe Loughlin of First Baptist Church Temple, Willie Robertson of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Danny Cunningham of Temple Bible Church and Roy Rhodes from Impact Temple Church. Community advocate Bryant Ward, IMPAC Outreach founder Rodney Duckett, Chinonyerem Okwara, a staff psychiatrist at Baylor Scott & White in Temple, and retired state District Judge Fancy Jezek were also on the panel.
Panelists first spent about five minutes each discussing their view on the issues before taking questions from the audience and talking as a group about them.
Jezek said she thought that the town hall was a good time for the community to come together and collaborate on these issues. She said that opportunities like this to improve the city and community need collaboration.
Jezek said listening to the different panelist’s perspectives was interesting and thinks that it will take a lot of listening by everyone to solve these problems.
“I think we got to where we are by us making some assumptions that obviously weren’t true,” Jezek said. “I think the move forward is going to require a lot of listening, and figuring out solutions that are considerate of everybody’s positions and that will improve the community.”
While there were several pastors on the panel, Rhodes said he thought he brought the view of the younger generation as one of the youngest on the panel.
Rhodes, 34, said he was able to learn a lot at the town hall from his fellow panelists, most of whom have lived in Temple longer than himself. He said these conversations are the first steps towards cooperation between different organizations and members of the community.
“I thought the town hall was really wonderful and encouraging,” Rhodes said. “I believe that conversations like (the town hall) are necessary and wonderful. What I think is really encouraging are how those conversations lead to relationships, and those relationships lead to cooperation.”
Walsh said this will not be the last of discussions like these, with some future topics looking at some elements brought up at the town hall.