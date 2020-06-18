Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at 1016 S. 49th St. in Temple, according to a news release from Public Information Officer Santos Soto.
Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the west side of the house. Firefighters were able to gain entry and quickly extinguish the blaze, calling the fire under control by 6:43 pm.
All of the residents were able to evacuate the home and there were no injuries reported. The Red Cross is assisting the two adults and a teenage child that have been displaced by this event.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.