This Fourth of July, along with patriotic music, rodeos and fireworks, those celebrating our nation’s birthday might want to head to Belton for a soon-to-be annual hot dog gorging competition.
After all, what’s more American than repeatedly cramming hot dogs down your throat? Baseball and apple pie come to mind but hey, hot dog eating is right up there.
Organizing the hot dog eat-off is Jennifer Ryder, a Temple High grad who owns High 5 Hot Dogs in Belton, and a fan of gourmet dogs.
“I joined the Belton Chamber of Commerce last year and wanted to take part in the Fourth of July festivities,” Ryder said “I had planned to hold the contest then, but everything was canceled because of COVID.”
A year later, 2021 marks the inaugural Belton Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest and interest is high.
“We already have about 10 entries and it’s just mid June,” she said. “We will fill up, no doubt.”
Anyone interested in competing should sign up very soon — space is limited.
“Our stage is small,” Ryder said. “There’s only room for about 10 contestants at a time.”
The contest will be split into three divisions — 12- to 16-year-olds, women and men. A champion will be crowned in each division, and the person who eats the most will be the overall champion.
“The big eater will leave with a 50-inch television, $100 cash and several other prizes,” she said. “Plus bragging rights.”
Hot dogs in the contest will consist of wieners and buns, and participants must eat both to get credit.
“It doesn’t matter how they eat it — they can eat all the buns, then all the wieners, or they can smash it up,” she said. “It doesn’t matter. They just have to keep it down at least until the three-minute buzzer sounds. Home Depot has donated buckets — just in case.”
Ryder said each contestant will start with five hot dogs on a plate in front of them, and “additional hot dogs will be added as needed.
“I was trying to determine how many hot dogs we would need,” said Ryder. “If each contestant eats five hot dogs a minute and the contest is three minutes — and there are 30 total contestants — that’s a lot of hot dogs.”
Ryder said the contest may not be for those with weak stomachs.
“It’s going to be gross and disgusting, no doubt,” she said. “But it also will be a lot of fun.”
Normally, customers at High 5 eat at a leisurely pace. It’s the staff that’s going full tilt.
“On a normal day we sell about 40 to 50 hot dogs during a two-hour shift,” she said. “We have special hot dogs on Wednesday and we usually sell out at 60.”
The current special is the dog that got Ryder hooked on the business — the Chicago dog.
“I have an extensive background in the food industry, but most of it has been in fine dining,” she grinned. “Hot dogs aren’t exactly fine dining — this has been a big jump.”
Before opening High 5 about two years ago, Ryder visited friends in Chicago and New York. She kept seeing hot dog carts and they always had a line.
“I fell in love with the hot dog carts,” she said. “And I’ve never seen an empty line. I decided that’s what I wanted to do, so I bought two carts.”
Ryder said her carts are very much in demand for private events and festivals, and it’s common to have both carts in use at the same time.
“I try to give back to the community, so I hire a lot of high school kids,” she said. “It teaches them that you can be successful with something as simple as a hot dog cart.”
Normal fare at High 5 includes hot dogs, chili dogs, nachos, brats and Frito pie. When she decided to do specials with gourmet dogs, another visit to Chicago was in order.
“If you are going to make Chicago dogs, you have to do them right,” she said. “It’s an art form. You have to have the proper ingredients in the proper order.”
A true Chicago dog consists of a poppy seed bun with — in this order — yellow mustard, sweet green relish, chopped onions, four tomato wedges, one dill pickle spear and two sport peppers. The tomatoes must go between the wiener and the top bun, and the creation must never — there have been street brawls in the Windy City over this — contain ketchup.
High 5 is open in the parking lot of Ace Hardware and Planet Fitness in Belton from 11 a.m. until about 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
“By the Fourth of July we will have extended hours a couple nights a week,” she said. “We’ll probably be open in the evening some until about 8 p.m.”
For information about the Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, call Jennifer at (214) 284-9406.