Bitter cold temperatures, snow and ice brought Bell County to a standstill on Monday. Many residents braced for what they expect to be hours — or days — without electricity to keep them warm as more dangerous winter weather is expected throughout the week.
Temple resident Veda Jo said her family has gone more than 24 hours without power.
“We’ve been without power since 7 a.m. yesterday,” Jo, a rural resident in Northeast Temple, said in a Facebook post on Monday. “My (husband) just talked to some of the linemen at Buc-ee’s and it may be two days before we have power.”
Temperatures reached as low as 5 degrees early Monday morning in Temple, according to National Weather Service data.
It was even colder when factoring wind chill. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the wind chill reached minus 14, according to the National Weather Service.
Temple saw about 6 inches of snow accumulation Saturday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Other parts of Bell County — such as Belton and Salado — saw about 4 inches of snow accumulate, according to NWS.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn on Monday declared a state of emergency because of the weather.
“Given the current and forecasted weather conditions, the rotating brownouts that (the Electric Reliability Council of Texas) has announced, I am authorizing the closure of non-essential county offices for Tuesday,” Blackburn said in a news release. “We’ll assess conditions tomorrow for what we might need to do for Wednesday.”
More cold expected
Temperatures are anticipated to remain below freezing for most of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 25, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill will drop the temperature to as low as negative 8 and 2. Winds are forecast to be 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Freezing rain is expected Tuesday night, with temperatures as high as 25, according to the National Weather Service.
The freezing rain is likely to continue into Wednesday, according to the forecast. However, temperatures on Wednesday may be as high as 34.
Jeanetta Peterson, a Northeast Temple resident, is another person without power. She told the Telegram that her household lost power after 7 a.m. on Monday.
Peterson, who noted that Oncor’s outage maps were reporting increasing losses in power, said her family was having difficulty getting in touch with their electric provider.
“Our provider is TXU Energy but they have not updated us on (power restoration),” Peterson said. “You have to use their mobile app … you can’t get them on the phone.”
Road conditions
Most major streets in Temple were closed on Monday, city spokesman Cody Weems said.
“Roadways across the district, including (Interstate 35) and I-14, are experiencing icy and/or snowy conditions to varying degrees,” said Jake Smith, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District. “These conditions will be present for days due to the frigid temperatures.”
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said residents have done a good job staying off the roads. He said Belton has only seen six accidents over the past 48 hours.
“TxDOT crews are working around the clock, day and night, and will do so until the winter event is done,” Smith said. “To help improve conditions, crews are plowing snow to clear at least one main lane for traffic. Additionally, crews are treating icy areas across the district, primarily with sand, salt and ice chat.”
Temple and TxDOT took precautions ahead of the winter storm. Both entities sanded their streets. TxDOT began pretreating bridges and overpasses on Wednesday, Smith said.
Bell County spokesman James Stafford said crews on Monday were putting sand on major roads, steep grades, overpasses and bridges. The county government has been using dump trucks to spread sand on roads, Stafford said.
“There are still poor driving conditions across most of the county,” Blackburn said. “Snow and ice cover significant portions of the roads and conditions are expected to deteriorate tonight with single digit temperatures. Driving should be limited to essential needs only.”
Although Temple preemptively sanded city roads, Weems said both of the municipality’s vehicles that lay the coating on streets are down.
“We’ve asked for TxDOT assistance to treat,” the Temple spokesman said. “Residents are strongly encouraged to stay off roads.”
The best advice for residents, Smith said, is to stay home and off the roadways.
“For those who absolutely have to travel, give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, buckle up, slow down, use extra caution, and head to DriveTexas.org for updates on roadway conditions and potential road closures,” the TxDOT spokesman said. “If you are on the roadway and you see TxDOT vehicles, please give them space to do their job, staying at least 200 feet back from the vehicle.”
Telegram staff writers Joel Valley and Shane Monaco contributed to this report.