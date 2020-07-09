Helping Hands Ministry announced the charity is excited to continue serving the community after launching a curbside food pantry for families in need on Monday.
“There is dignity in being able to choose groceries for your family, based on their dietary needs and preferences,” Tasha Roberts, Helping Hands Ministry executive director, said in a news release. “The curbside food pantry allows us to return to offering families the ability to choose, but still maintain the safety of our neighbors and volunteers.”
Roberts told the Telegram the curbside food pantry — which operates weekly from noon to 6 p.m. on Mondays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 2210 Holland Road in Belton — has gone well in its first week.
“It’s been going really well. We’ve had several clients come out,” she said. “(Thursday) has been our busiest day and we probably did about 40 to 50 families. Monday we did about 30 and Wednesday we had about 20.”
Roberts said clients text them the number of their designated parking spot after driving to their location. Volunteers then give them a “shopping list” they can keep, while a volunteer takes their order.
She acknowledged how some clients do not have access to a vehicle, and will often walk or ride the bus to the site.
“If they are walking up or riding the bus, they can walk around to our back door … We have a designated area where they can stand and text us to let us know they are here,” Roberts said.
Helping Hands Ministry stressed how masks are required for both their clients and volunteers.
Roberts noted Helping Hands Ministry is always looking for more individuals to assist with their services, and asked prospective volunteers to visit helpinghandsbelton.org/volunteer.
“The best way to help right now is to donate online (at helpinghandsbelton.org/give-1). We are limiting the number of volunteers in the building, so we’re just accepting monetary donations right now, so we can continue to purchase food.”