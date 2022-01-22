BELTON — The Friends of the Belton Public Library has postponed its 17th annual Book and Author Luncheon until March.
The luncheon, initially scheduled for Feb. 26, is delayed a month until March 26, according to a news release.
The event, featuring Texas writers and authors, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St.
Among the writers invited to the event are award-winning Temple Daily Telegram reporter Patricia Benoit, who writes the newspaper’s Backroads history columns; Stephen Harrigan, author of “Gates of the Alamo”; and Carolyn Osborne, author of “Durations,” a memoir of her early years in Gatesville.
Jeannette Kelly, an educator and community leader, will posthumously receive the Friends of the Friends Award.
The luncheon will also feature author presentations and a silent auction.
To learn more, visit FriendsBeltonLibrary.org.