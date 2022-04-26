The Temple Highlighters, the top jazz ensemble at Temple High School, was named the national winner of the 2022 “Perform With Mintzer” competition last weekend.
This contest — which required the collective to submit a recorded video of one of their performances and a short essay — earned the students a private clinic and on-stage performance with jazz performer Bob Mintzer.
“I’m not sure the kids understood what it meant at first because it was all so new to them,” Marco Duran, the Temple Highlighter’s director, said in a news release. “Then, I started listing his credentials. He is a 30-year member of the Yellowjackets, has played on over a thousand recordings, has toured the world and has played with almost everyone out there. To have someone of Bob Mintzer’s caliber come in and work with our kids is a tremendous opportunity for our program.”
Although the date for the clinic and performance has not yet been determined, Abby Hannon, who plays trumpet for the Temple Highlighters, is among those eager for the opportunity to study under and perform with Mintzer.
“It is always very interesting to find out we’ve won something,” Abby said. “It is going to be fun and I am looking forward to the chance to work with someone who does this professionally. He might say something that really sparks something for me as I continue with my pursuit of music.”
Bryshaun Dickson, a sophomore drummer, shared that enthusiasm and emphasized how this experience will help develop him as a musician.
“It is something else that can really help me improve and make me feel good, because this is something I want to pursue as a career,” he said. “I am very appreciative because I just love this program.”
Mintzer — who holds the Barbara and Buzz McCoy endowed chair at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music — is Grammy nominated, has published jazz study books and serves as the WDR Big Band’s chief conductor in Germany.
“I just know that I enjoy the music he has composed and that he is a phenomenal musician,” Luke Hermann, sophomore baritone saxophonist for the Highlighters, said. “I am really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from him and I just really want to be present in that moment and enjoy making music with him.”
This year, the Temple Highlighters also performed in the Charles Mingus Virtual Festival and have been recognized as a national winner in the Mark of Excellence/National Jazz Honors Project this school year, according to Temple ISD.