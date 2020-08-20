Two Rockdale teenagers were arrested and charged with child sex trafficking and aggravated sexual assault after underage girls reported the alleged offenses to authorities.
Hunter Pruitt, 18, and Jamar Zamora, 17, are each charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and three counts of child sex trafficking.
A third Rockdale teen — 19-year-old Angel Rivera — was charged with misdemeanor indecent assault in connection with the case.
The suspects were arrested after an investigation into alleged criminal activities that occurred around the first week of June, Milam County Sheriff Chris White said Thursday in a news release.
Three underage girls made reports to the Lexington Police Department in Lee County, but it was soon discovered the alleged offenses happened in Milam County, White said. The girls made written statements and underwent forensic interviews.
The suspects refused to meet with Criminal Investigations Capt. John Mendoza because they wanted to talk to attorneys first, White said.
The arrests were made after Mendoza discussed the situation with the Milam County District Attorney’s Office, White said.
All three were booked into the Milam County Jail Wednesday and were awaiting their arraignments, White said.