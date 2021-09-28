No injuries were reported in a Tuesday night fire in Temple, officials said.
A news release said at 8:20 p.m., Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of Birdcreek Drive and Brooklawn Drive for the report of a structure fire. First arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from a residence located at 3802 Brooklawn Drive.
Further investigation revealed a fire in the attic. Crews were able to gain access and control the spread of the fire, limiting damage to the house, the release said. The fire was called under control just after 9 p.m.
There were 2 occupants home, at the time of the incident, and both were able to evacuate with no injuries.
Temple Fire &Rescue responded with a 2-Alarm Response getting 8 apparatus and 21 personnel on scene. Also, on the call were the Temple Police Department and Temple EMS.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.