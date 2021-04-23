Local volunteers are bringing their green thumbs to the Lee Crossley Veterans Community in Temple on Saturday in an effort to construct a “healing garden” for its residents.
“The garden will be wheelchair accessible with raised beds and will be a place of tranquility that will provide our veterans with healthy eating,” Amber Kelley, a city of Temple stormwater program specialist, said in a news release.
Organizers also noted how 10 six-foot oak trees will be planted on the property.
The event — organized by the city of Temple Stormwater Program and Keep Temple Beautiful — will draw additional assistance from Citizens for Progress, the Un-Included Club and area Scout Troops, according to the release.
“The Lee Crossley Veterans Community is a project near and dear to the heart of what Keep Temple Beautiful has been doing in the community for the past 20 plus years. It embodies helping others,” Tanya Gray, Keep Temple Beautiful’s executive director, told the Telegram. “We are just continuing that journey.”
The executive director noted how the Lee Crossley Veterans Community was built through the collaboration of many local organizations.
“About 10 years ago, the Keep Temple Beautiful board of directors and I had planned to create a beautiful housing community that would be affordable, well built, inviting and livable as part of our strategic plan,” she said. “Keep Temple Beautiful along with PatCo Construction/Citizens for Progress and Habitat (for Humanity) were the three key partners in building and creating the Crossley community.”
The garden — covering 300 square feet — will be maintained by Keep Temple Beautiful and the Un-Included Club.
Kelley added that Scout Troops will be tasked with affixing medallions to the curbs of stormwater drains around the property.
“Storm drains empty right into our water sources, so these medallions remind people to keep trash and other pollutants out of our storm drains,” Kelley said.
Gray said this collective effort is wonderful to see.
“For the past three years, this project has been a constant reminder of what good people, good organizations and companies will do to help others,” she said. The spirit of giving is clearly reflected through the actions of our citizens and businesses here in Temple and as a community organization we are honored to be a part of this outstanding community.”