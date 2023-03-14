A Temple man accused of secretly recording two teenagers and a senior woman in a bathroom last year now faces a child sex charge.
featured
Temple man charged with invasive recordings indicted for sex crime
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Lake Belton area restaurant and event venue under consideration
- Gator country: Alligators living in the Lampasas River likely have been here for decades
- Legend of Fishzilla: Fake or not, photo of giant catfish gave validity to Southern myth
- Man accused of removing organ from Belton area victim
- Killeen principal hired as TISD director of elementary education
- Affidavit: Belton suspect planned to 'take out' eviscerated victim
- Belton street near two campuses to close in daytime starting March 20
- Williamson landowners withdraw Clearwater annexation request; Aaron: State Sen. Schwertner opposed effort, threatened creation of MUD
- Donald “Don” Gene Mikeska, age 78, of Zabcikville died Sunday, March 5, 2023
- Temple ISD recognizes ‘unsung heroes’ of athletic training staff