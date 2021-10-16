The Temple unit of the NAACP and Women in NAACP held a breast cancer awareness walk Saturday morning at Miller Park.
Walkers could choose between a 2K and a 3K route, said Zoe Grant, secretary of the Temple NAACP. There was even a woman using a walker.
The canned goods collected as part of the registration fee would be given to Feed My Sheep, Grant said.
Members of the National Guard were on hand to give COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots. Temple Police officers and firefighters also were at the event.
Gregory Gregg, Temple NAACP second vice president, said the walk was a way to raise awareness for cancer in general.
Bernie Walsh, president of the Temple NAACP, said he was pleased with the turnout and that “nobody passed out.”
“I did the 3K,” he said. “My wife only did the 2K.”
His wife, Renae Walsh, is president of Temple’s newly formed WIN.
“I’m a survivor,” she said. “That’s why I chose to open up WIN this way. This is our introduction. Hopefully we’ll get some people to register with NAACP and then they can join WIN.”
Bernie Walsh said that before the walk Ruth Knox spoke briefly about being a cancer survivor.
“She’s still fighting it today,” he said.
Knox, whose husband, Charles, also was at the event, said she’s had cancer twice in three years and had a double mastectomy.
When she was first diagnosed, in September of 2011, she had been getting a mammogram every year, she said.
“I had a car accident,” she said. “Because of the car accident, I felt the lump in my left breast.”
The second time, she was diagnosed in May 2013.
“It’s a rough time,” she said, considering seven months of chemotherapy and having her breasts rebuilt.
“They just made me all over,” she said.
Now she has another problem, fluid in her left arm, which makes the arm very large.
“It’s just hard to do everything, everyday living — taking a bath, putting on clothes.”
The arm becomes very heavy, she said, and she can’t wash dishes or do laundry. She said her husband compensates a lot.
“I try not to focus on what I can’t do and focus on what I can do and keep myself busy,” she said.
She and her husband walked the 2K, she said.
“It was the first time we’ve been out walking, and it was a blessing,” she said.
“They said all the restoration and chemo damaged the left side of my heart, so I have to deal with this arm for the rest of my days,” she said.
“What was my strength?” she said. “My children, my church and my job. You’re devastated when you hear the word, ‘cancer.’ My pastor gave me a better insight on how to deal with it.”
She showed a tattoo on her right shoulder: “Fight like a girl.”