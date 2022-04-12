Bell County reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Tuesday, raising the toll to 895 as cases continue to drop.
Bell County Health District Epidemiologist Megan Mackiewicz said the two new deaths were two women in their 40s and 60s, respectively.
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District for a total of 55 active cases, four less than previously reported.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 15.15 cases per 100,000 residents in the county, a low not seen since June 4, 2020.
Of the 47,408 cases reported since the pandemic, 46,458 have recovered, and 895 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 15 of the 1,069 available hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported one confirmed case of the virus at High Point Elementary in the district.
Temple ISD had one confirmed case of COVID-19 at Bonham Middle School on its dashboard.
Killeen ISD reported no student cases and one staff case on its dashboard.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.