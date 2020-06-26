Families in need can receive free food saturday morning.
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Temple College, 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
To adhere to social distancing guidelines, pickup will only be available to those with cars – no walk-ups will be allowed. Those receiving food are asked to make sure to clear space in their vehicle’s trunk or hatch before arriving.
The impact of the coronavirus has strained food banks across Texas.
Event organizers ask that only those families facing true food insecurity participate since the group’s resources are now “stretched to the limit,” according to a news release.
Items that will be distributed include boxes of produce, chicken and pork products, and milk.
The food bank is in need of volunteers. Any interested in volunteering should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click “Volunteer” to sign up.