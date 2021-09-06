As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise among campus’ student populations, some area school districts are revising their respective COVID-19 dashboards — a move that will make published statistics more detailed.
The Temple and Belton independent school districts are among those opting for the change, officials said.
Although Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said his district’s COVID-19 dashboard — which logs only positive lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases — will not be changed, he emphasized how administrators will launch a new “probable case tracker” today.
“It is not part of the dashboard, because you only want positive lab-confirmed cases that determine things like school closures on the dashboard … and we’ve never deviated from that,” he told the Telegram on Monday. “I know that there are some school districts lumping positive and probable cases together, but in my mind that inflates the numbers. There is a difference, even in the medical community, between probable and positive lab-confirmed cases.”
Ott said their probable case tracker, which will report campus statistics through a bar graph, will be accessible online at bit.ly/3tsdVlW — the same webpage as Temple ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard.
“We’re trying to make it as easy as possible to access,” he said. “If you go to the COVID-19 dashboard link and scroll all the way down to the bottom, it’ll be there … just like with the Bell County Public Health District where you have to go all the way to page five to look at their probables.”
Although these probable infections will not determine coronavirus-related school closures, the fourth-year superintendent noted how these cases will be valuable when establishing campus responses.
“It’s just to inform families how many probables we have on campuses. It’s not to determine school closures,” Ott said. “But if we get to a point where 5% (of a campus population) has positive lab-confirmed cases for seven consecutive days, we’ll have to sit down and have a conversation. That’s when we can consider variables — like how many probables we have — when considering school closures. That’ll be one of the things we look at.”
Temple ISD’s latest seven-day report, which logged positive lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, shows 19 infections: five at Temple High, four at Cater Elementary, two at Lamar Middle School, two at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, two at Scott Elementary, one at Garcia Elementary, one at Travis Science Academy, one at Jefferson Elementary and one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.
Meanwhile, there were 208 active COVID-19 cases in the Belton Independent School District as of Friday: one at Southwest Elementary, three at the Belton Early Childhood School, three at Pirtle Elementary, five at High Point Elementary, five at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, eight at Lakewood Elementary, eight at Charter Oak Elementary, nine at Leon Heights Elementary, 10 at Sparta Elementary, 15 at North Belton Middle School, 15 at South Belton Middle School, 15 at Belton Middle School, 18 at Chisholm Trail Elementary, 26 at Lake Belton Middle School, 26 at Tarver Elementary, 26 at Lake Belton High and 27 at Belton High.
However, Belton ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox told the Telegram that these cases include both positive lab-confirmed and probable cases — a reporting method that Salado ISD also follows.
In an effort to better represent its COVID-19 statistics, Cox said a developer is working to update Belton ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Additions are expected to include figures that will show Belton ISD students, teachers and parents how many of a campus’ active cases are probable.
“We’ve got some changes to the dashboard coming that we are planning to share,” Karen Rudolph, a Belton ISD spokeswoman, added.