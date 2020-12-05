BELTON — Christmas on the Chisholm Trail had downtown Belton bustling on Saturday, even though Santa was not available and vendor booths were spaced for social distancing due to COVID-19 concerns.
People strolling along the streets near the courthouse had the opportunity to buy just about anything. A sample list included skin balm, aluminum signs, refurbished furniture, mesquite bowls, cutting boards, cookies, candles, corn bags, bowl cozies and bee hotels.
Regina Cooper of Burceville-Eddy said her daughter Wendy builds the small wooden bee hotels for mason bees, a solitary bee which is our “biggest pollinator.” Wendy Cooper found out through Birds and Blooms Magazine, her mother said, that mason bees out-pollinate honey bees by 300 to 1.
“They’re one of the native bees to North America, that and the bumblebee,” Regina said.
These bee hotels look like a birdhouse, but they are solid wood and have a lot of small holes drilled into the front. These holes go about halfway into the wood, she said.
The bees will lay an egg, push it to the back of the hole, daub it with something and then lay another.
“The first one laid will be the last to hatch,” Regina said.
When Wendy found out about mason bees, her mother said, she couldn’t get them out of her head.
“She went out into her dad’s shop and started playing with it,” she said. “This is what she came up with.”
They sold 18 of them last weekend in the Sami Show at the Bell County Expo Center, she said. “We couldn’t keep up with them.”
Around the corner, Pat Seals of Temple, talked to people at his Sweet Mesquite Bowl Company booth. In addition to mesquite bowls he had a few side tables, all inlaid with turquoise, and said he’s only been making such things for about eight months.
“I have a ranch in south Texas and that’s where I get my product wood from,” he said. “It’s a real hard wood but it’s got a beautiful grain and that’s why I like to use it, and the turquoise really pops out in that grain.”
He was looking for a hobby and accidentally made one bowl and really enjoyed it, he said.
“They’re good for like fruit bowls,” he said. “They’re primarily just a decorative item.”
Up the street, Regina Angell and her granddaughter, Grace Moyer, a senior art student at Belton High School, showed off the wares of Angell’s Attic, which deals in home décor and vintage items. Much of their display was furniture that Moyer refurbished and painted.
“We’re proud of all of our products,” Angell said. “It’s a one of a kind thing.”
Jasmin Harrill of Georgetown waited on customers at the booth for Cutis Vita Skin Care, an online family business.
“This is an all natural aloe vera cream good for all kinds of skin conditions,” she said.
The mix of ingredients is all natural, she said.
“That’s why it’s good for so many different things,” she said.
Her dad, Lamont Convery of ATX Custom Signs, was also in the booth. She said people can order his aluminum signs online and receive them in the mailed.
Jessica Adkins of Temple said this is her third year to sell baked cookies at this event.
“It’s just a hobby,” she said. “I like to bake.”
She usually has a lot more cookies, she said, but sold a lot by early afternoon.
“This is less than half that what I started with,” she said. “They’re all sugar and they’re all fat. But they’re all yummy.”