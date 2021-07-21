BELTON — A striping and milling project will move to Interstate 14 tonight.
At 7 tonight, Texas Department of Transportation crews will close the two inside northbound mainlanes of I-14 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue, spokesman Jake Smith said.
The on-ramps to Loop 121, Holland Road, the I-14 eastbound frontage road and the inside eastbound inside main lane of I-14 will be closed during this time.
Closures and work will end at 6 a.m. Thursday.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, a full freeway closure is planned on the northbound main lanes of I-35 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue as well as the full closure of eastbound main lanes of I-14, Smith said.
All I-35 traffic will be directed to exit at Main Street/State Highway 317. The on-ramps for Loop 121, Holland Road and the I-14 eastbound frontage road will be closed.
Eastbound I-14 traffic will be directed to exit Connell Street. The I -14 westbound exit ramp also will be closed. The closures and work are set to end at 6 a.m. Friday.
Although rain is not forecast for the remainder of the week, all work is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress, Smith said.
Signage will be in place to inform motorists of roadwork and traffic control operations. Updates and information posted regularly on Twitter at @ TxDOTWaco .
TxDOT encourages motorists to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions and watch for road crews.