BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will present a collaboration between the art and music departments. This Friday, students from the watercolor painting class will showcase a series of 12 art pieces that correspond with each song performed by One Voice that night at 7:30 p.m. in concert. The concert is free and open to the public in the Baugh Performance Hall in the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center.
The artwork is on display now through Friday, Nov. 12, in the lobby of the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center. Artwork sales will be cash only. A flat fee of $50 will be charged for each piece of art, with half of the proceeds benefiting the Kids Against Hunger charity.