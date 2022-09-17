After 40 years, the Temple Model Train Show has become nationally recognized, with people from across Texas and beyond making the trek to play their part in the diverse and inclusive community.
The event this weekend at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center showcases numerous model trains and various automobiles.
Craig Caddell, co-chair of the event, said he is proud of the impact the event has on Temple, founded in 1881 as a railroad town.
The historic significance of railroads to the city is not lost on the model train show.
“We get people that are ex-Santa Fe employees all the time,” Caddell said. “This show is important to them.”
Since the first Model Train Show, the event has been held the third weekend in September. When the coronavirus pandemic hit and nearby shows closed down, Caddell knew it wasn’t an excuse to pause history.
“We followed all the safety protocols set forth by the governor,” Caddell said. “Since we were the only model train show running in the area, (the event) actually became one of our better years for attendance.”
Co-chairs Caddell and Don Watts remember getting someone who traveled from California to make it to the event. For the past seven years, Richard Coyle has made the journey down from St. Louis, in hopes to add some steam trains to his collection.
There are different scales to model trains. One layout got the attention of Kevon Bradford, a member of the Texas Northern Model Railroad Club serving HO model train enthusiasts since 1982.
Bradford was attracted to the detail of the Sante Fe station-inspired layout with two moving trains over 20 carts long. The layout included trees, cars, a train station, a city hall, railroad working mini-figures and farmers. According to Bradford, the HO model layout featured at the show is one of the biggest in the market.
“It’s super impressive, I needed to see it for myself,” Bradford said. “I have been coming to shows for as long as I can remember. It’s a way of life.”
Making one of the biggest HO model train layouts in the market is no small feat.
Bradley Linda, a vendor and one of the architects of the layout, started working on the display at 10:30 a.m. the day before and finished around 5 p.m. The job is almost never done, however, as throughout the show the moving trains and displays require constant attention and supervision to make sure everything runs smoothly.
“A lot of care goes into each and every display no matter how big or small,” Linda said. “It’s an amazing tribute to the rail history of the Temple area.”
Starting your own model train collection will be expensive. Linda remembered buying a three pack of carts years ago for $35. He said today those same carts are being sold individually at $45.
Train Engineer Benjamin Dennis joked that model railroad clubs are the most expensive clubs to be part of now.
The Temple Model Train Show has no plans on slowing down. As the event grows along with Temple and Central Texas, the show will serve as a historic reminder of what once was for generations to come.