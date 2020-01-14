Two Temple police officers acted courageously Sunday night to save the life of a teenager who was experiencing an emotional crisis, according to Cody Weems, Media Relations Specialist for the Temple Police Department.
At about 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person standing over the railing on the East Avenue H bridge.
Officers quickly arrived and made contact with the person, who was identified as a 15-year-old female. Officer Emily LaBruzzo began speaking with the young woman in an attempt to get her down from the ledge. While Officer LaBruzzo kept her attention, Officer Bryan Pedigo was able to grab the teenager around the waist and pull her back over the rail to safety.
“These two officers did an excellent job working together to resolve this situation and save this young woman’s life,” Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin said. “We are proud to have such dedicated, quick-thinking officers serving our community.”
Officers LaBruzzo and Pedigo have been nominated for the Temple Police Department’s Life-Saving Award. LaBruzzo joined the department in 2019, while Pedigo has been with TPD for five years.