ROGERS — Two cranes, several trucks, as well as other pieces of heavy machinery slowly continued construction Wednesday on a stretch of new U.S. Highway 190.
The construction is on a new portion of Highway 190 that bypasses the city of Rogers, increasing traffic flow. The bypass is the result of about 10 years of work and planning by the Texas Department of Transportation.
TXDoT spokesman Jake Smith said the project is estimated to cost about $77.8 million, with work having started this June.
“The scope of the project is to widen Highway 190 from a two-lane to a four-lane divided highway, and to construct a relief route around Rogers that will reconnect to Highway 190,” Smith said. “The goals of the project are to increase capacity of the roadway and improve safety in the area.”
Smith said the project will span about nine miles around the city, with the road starting two miles south of FM 436 in Heidenheimer to the Milam County line.
The department expects that the construction will take about four years to complete, weather permitting, opening to drivers sometime in early 2024.
In addition to the bypass, Smith said the agency is studying a potential project to convert the section of Highway 190 from Temple to FM 436 into a freeway with frontage roads.
Smith said the department has started both environmental and schematic processes to determine if they can fit the proposed improvements into what is currently owned, or need to purchase more right of way. Once this phase of the project is completed, he said the department plans on showing off the plan in a public meeting estimated to take place sometime in late 2021.
Other projects by the department include the construction of sidewalks and curb ramps along FM 1741 in Temple and the final phase to extend Interstate 14.
The expansion of the interstate, expected to start next month, will be the third and final phase of the project and will span from FM 2410 in West Belton to Interstate 35.