SALADO — Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, who represents Bell County Precinct 2, announced that he plans to run for reelection.
Coleman — who was elected in 2018 — filed to run as a Republican for his second term. He was sworn in for a four-year term on Jan. 1, 2019, replacing retiring JP Don Engleking and beating fellow Republican Richard Sapp in the primary.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 contains most of south and southeast Bell County, including Salado and Holland.
“Being elected as justice of the peace for Precinct 2 and serving the community in which I was born and raised is a job I do not take lightly,” Coleman said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working on their behalf.”
As a justice of the peace, Coleman has presided over court cases involving misdemeanors, small civil disputes and other local cases.
In addition to his normal duties, Coleman has handled truancy cases for the entire county from his office in Salado. He said the court has grown about 500 percent in the more than two years since he has taken office.
Before moving back to Salado more than 30 years ago, Coleman worked for four years as a Houston Police officer.
To be reelected, Coleman will need to first win the Republican primary held on March 1, 2022, before being put on the Nov. 8 ballot.
“It has been a true privilege to serve as justice of the peace for Precinct 2, and I humbly ask for your prayers and your vote to continue working on your behalf,” Coleman said.