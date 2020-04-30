The Salvation Army of Bell County will offer pop-up prayers 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Walmart at 6801 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
“This is our third week to host mobile prayer and it has been a blessing to watch as those whom we pray for walk or drive away feeling encouraged and uplifted. I still remember the names of those that I prayed for last week and I know that God is with them” Lt. Chantel Millin said in a news release.
Over the last several weeks the Salvation Army has been providing individualized support for those needing emotional and spiritual care during the pandemic. The support is available seven days a week, 8 a.m. to noon by calling 844-458-4673.
A team of Emotional and Spiritual Care specialists, made up of Salvation Army officers and trained employees, are available to help callers, the release said. The specific goal of the hotline is to offer assistance to people overcome with worry or undue stress caused by the pandemic. Callers will find people ready to listen to their concerns and pray with them.
Having pop-up prayer allows the Salvation Army Bell County to bring this national initiative to a local level.
“In addition to praying for those who come by today, we will take this opportunity, on Friday, to pray for the many workers in the retail industry, distribution centers, manufacturers, and truck drivers that have been working tirelessly to keep the stores stocked with whatever essentials are available” Millin said.