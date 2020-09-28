Police said a 20-year-old man died from his injuries after he jumped from a building in downtown Temple Friday night.
A resident called police at about 9:47 p.m. about a man on top of the Professional Building at 103 E. Central Ave. Officers tried to talk with the man, but he jumped and later died from his injuries, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
Officers weren’t able to confirm if any shots were fired, but no officers fired shots, according to Weems. No gun was found in the area, he added.
Streets in the area — Avenue A, Central Avenue, Second and Fourth streets — were closed until about 11 p.m.