Temple College is offering $300 emergency aid grants to all students who enroll in six or more credit hours during the summer 2020 semester.
The grants will be funded through the CARES Act stimulus funding the college will receive to assist eligible students with technology and other costs related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus.
Temple College has 6-, 8- and 11-week classes available this summer. Although the college originally planned to offer courses in a variety of formats, almost all summer courses will now be offered either online or in a hybrid format.
Summer classes begin May 26.
Registration for summer classes will continue through May 14. Advisors are available online and through chat to help students enroll without coming to campus. Advisors can be reached at advisingcenter@templejc.edu.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the college is temporarily waiving many of the official documents and tests that are usually required for admission. This includes official transcripts and the TSI test, a placement test. Students can complete the admission process entirely online at www.templejc.edu.