A Copperas Cove man faces a first-degree felony charge after he allegedly assaulted a Temple woman, threatened to kill her and others before he fired shots into the air.
Elijah Kendall Davis, 22, remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, charged with aggravated assault threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $100,000, jail records showed.
Temple police responded to the incident on June 20 at a residence on Jaguar Trail.
The woman told police that Davis, her ex-boyfriend, knocked on her bedroom window and asked to speak to her. He then pushed his way into her family’s home and argued with her in a bedroom, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman told police Davis “slapped her and grabbed her by her throat, then pointed a black and gray handgun at her head, and told her that he would kill her,” Detective John Leach said in the affidavit. “Hearing the struggle, victim’s mother and stepfather came to help her.”
The mother said she called 911 when she saw Davis pull a gun from his shorts.
Meanwhile, the stepfather managed to force Davis out of the house. He told police he also saw the suspect’s gun.
Davis “threatened to kill everyone in the house, and they heard two gunshots outside,” Leach said.
Davis left the property, but police found him parked one street away from the victim’s home.
“Officers asked suspect if there were any weapons in the vehicle. Suspect advised there was a firearm in the glove box,” Leach said.
Officers retrieved the gun, which matched the description provided by the woman.
Davis was indicted on the felony charge by a Bell County grand jury on Sept. 1.