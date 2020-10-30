BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — A Temple man allegedly tried to kidnap two 11-year-old girls on Oct. 23 in Bruceville-Eddy while he pretended to be a police officer, authorities said.
Travis Jamane Brown, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated kidnapping, impersonation of a public servant and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500, according to the McLennan County Jail.
The incident, reported to one father after the girls ran home in fear, reportedly happened in the 300 block of Forest Trail Drive, according to an arrest affidavit. Brown tried to persuade the girls to get into his vehicle, which was allegedly seen by a witness, according to the affidavit.
The father of one of the girls came outside, confronted Brown before deputies arrived and arrested Brown.
Bonds set for Brown totaled $121,500 for the two second-degree felony charges, the one third-degree felony and the misdemeanor charge, jail records showed.
“A predator like that needs to be off the streets forever,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Friday. “We can only imagine what he was going to do with two 11-year-old girls.”
Prior to the alleged kidnapping attempt, Brown was “acting crazy,” McNamara told the Telegram.
Brown tore up a man’s gate to his property at a different address and wouldn’t leave, which led to the criminal mischief charge.