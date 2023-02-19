BELTON — People continued to drop by the Bell County Expo Center on Sunday, the second and final day of this year’s Mother Earth News Fair.
A wide array of sustainable living workshops drew visitors to stages set up throughout the facility. They also stopped by the many booths for information and wares.
Diane Harding of Lampasas greeted people at the Holiday Farms booth and offered gourmet candies and gift boxes of divinity, fudge, pralines and pecan or peanut brittle.
“Most of our sales are from events,” she said of the 30-year-old business. “We do mail-orders and events. This is a family-owned business, built up from fruit cakes and divinity. A lot of our customers are repeat customers — we’ve been doing it so long.”
They also do Junior Living shows and the Houston livestock show, she said. Their favorite candies are plain divinity and cheesecake praline fudge.
Next door, Dante Reynolds of Austin and his co-worker, Kaitlyn Ledbetter of Austin, displayed CUTCO knives. Reynolds said CUTCO has been marketing the American-made knives since the 1940s and that they are guaranteed “forever.”
If the knives are dull, break or have rust, customers can send them in and the company will replace them, he said.
CUTCO made about $250 million in sales last year, he said. The company started with knives but now also carries kitchen ware. The knives are made of a blended high-carbon stainless steel, he said.
“These knives are good for people,” he said. “They stay sharp for about 5-10 years. We’re the No. 1 knife brand in the U.S. and we don’t sell in stores.”
They market online, at trade shows or through in-home demonstrations.
Dodie Stickman of Round Rock stopped by to get a few knives sharpened.
“My mother-in-law bought the knives original and I inherited them from her,” she said. “She probably had them for 20 years. Now I’ve had them for four.”
The steak knives are excellent, she said. “I use them for everything.”
This was her first time to have the knives sharpened, she said.
“They will sharpen them for free,” she said.
This also was her first time at the Mother Earth News Fair.
“I wanted to find out about honey bees,” she said. “I have 15 hives. I am helping a church in Round Rock obtain an agricultural qualification on the property. If they have bees, they qualify.”
Not too far down the aisle, Mike Savchuk of North Port, Fla., and formerly of the Ukraine, told people about Canning Lids. He and his four brothers started the business after the coronavirus crisis.
“There are no lids in the market,” he said. “A lot of people are canning.”
Canning Lids come in two sizes, he said, regular and for wide-mouth jars.
“Also we are trying to launch our jars,” he said. “In a few months, we’ll be ready.”
This was their first Mother Earth News Fair, he said. They plan to participate in other Mother Earth fairs in Kansas and Pennsylvania.
In a booth nearby, Zoe Rascoe talked to people about the Texas Master Naturalist Central Texas Chapter.
“We have been here since the first year,” she said of the fair. “Mother Earth News Fair is very good to nonprofits and we love it.”
The Master Naturalist chapter is a volunteer service organization associated with Texas Parks and Wildlife, she said.
“We have to commit to volunteering 40 hours a year and our mission is the conservation of natural resources,” she said.
The volunteer training course runs mid-March through early June. Apply online at txmn.org/centraltexas.