Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer an online “Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes” educational series.
To register by phone, call the McLennan Community College Continuing Education at 254-299-8888.
This series will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 12-June 11.
There is plenty of time to sign up and take advantage of this great opportunity, said Jackie McLaughlin, Bell County family and community health Extension agent.
“Typically, we teach our diabetes education face to face, which is no longer possible. Until that changes, we know our community still needs diabetes education, so this is our online offering to you,” McLaughlin said. “Our AgriLife diabetes education specialist will be joining us in the sessions along with our family and community health agents. We are offering this as a multi-county collaboration.”
This five-week virtual course is designed for those who have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes, and those who live with them and care for them.
Instructions for accessing the class online will be sent closer to the date of the class.
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease. While not curable, it is manageable.
Over 2.7 million Texans are diagnosed with the disease; diabetes education provides an opportunity to help people with diabetes understand how to manage their disease through healthy eating patterns, being physically active and following proper self-care management, according to the Department of Nutrition and Food Sciences at Texas A&M University.
Clients who participate in an evidence-based diabetes education program have shown to delay and prevent further complications associated with type 2 diabetes. “Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes” is developed by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Food and Nutrition Unit, to help people with type 2 diabetes learn how to manage their blood glucose through basic nutrition and self-care management.
Topics in the series include: how food affects blood glucose, the proper method to test blood glucose, understanding medications, incorporating foods into a healthy eating pattern, avoiding medical complications and much more.