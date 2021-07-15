BELTON — A 21-year-old man who violated a protective order was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday in connection with an attack on a pregnant woman.
Joey Mojica Jr., of Belton, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a pregnant person, indictment records show.
The attack occurred on Feb. 4 at the Knights Inn, 1102 E. Second St. but officers met the victim at an address on Saunders Street.
The woman called police to report that Mojica, her ex-boyfriend, violated a protective order and assaulted her because he was upset when she told him she was pregnant.
“Joey Mojica Jr. proceeded to assault (the pregnant woman) by kicking her in the stomach, covering her face so she couldn’t yell for help, pushing her, and slapping her in the face,” Belton Police Detective Robert Prestin said in an arrest affidavit.
Mojica retrieved a gun during the assault and threatened to shoot the woman, the affidavit said.
Eventually, the woman — who was 27 weeks pregnant at the time of the assault — was able to leave the motel room.
There was a protective order against Mojica, who has previous family violence cases, the affidavit said. Belton officers were not able to locate Mojica on Feb. 4.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said Mojica was not in custody Thursday.
Other, unrelated indictments
• Anna M. Boring aka Anna Guyes, 26, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Jesse C. Bratton, 33, of Moffett, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Isaiah Ferrell, 17, of Temple, theft from a person.
• Lettakye Meredith, 19, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Christopher R. McIntyre, 36, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams (repeat offender).
• Frederick Snell, 35, of Temple, two counts of assault of a family or household member with previous conviction.
• Kenneth Yearian, 25, of Holland, prohibited weapon.