BELTON — Georgetown resident Jensen Kellogg loves to go airborne.
“The feel of clearing something just feels so great,” Kellogg, a Georgetown High School freshman, said. “My confidence just goes up so much every time I’m able to successfully complete a vault … it’s just so cool.”
The 14-year-old was among roughly 390 pole vaulters from around the country who spent their Friday afternoon going aerial at the Bell County Expo Center for the Pole Vaulting Expo Explosion. It is the nation’s second-largest pole vaulting competition, according to Vaulter Magazine. The event continues Saturday.
Kellogg emphasized how awesome it was to meet professional pole vaulters who have medaled in global competitions.
“It was really cool to meet them all …. Especially Alysha Newman,” Kellogg said. “Just the other day I was looking at pole vaulting videos online and watched her videos not even knowing who she was. She was so good and I was thinking about how cool it would be to meet her and then I saw her here. It was amazing.”
Brett Shadrick, 13, who attends South Belton Middle School, shared Kellogg’s excitement about meeting some of the sport’s most elite athletes.
“I really liked having Sam Kendricks here to talk to us,” Shadrick said. “He talked to us a lot about how we can improve on our training and told us to keep going at it. It was really cool to be able to speak to him, since he was very easy to talk to … he’s an Olympic bronze medalist and he makes it seem like he’s just like you.”
Jack Chapman, owner of Texas Elite Pole Vaulting of Killeen, noticed how well the younger athletes absorbed the advice Newman and Kendricks shared with them.
“The kids really seemed like they really absorbed what they shared with them,” Chapman said. “They interacted really, really well with the professional athletes. Some of the pros here today are still out there on the runways helping the same kids they met in the clinics this morning. It’s just been going super outstanding.”
Both Shadrick and Kellogg picked up pole vaulting within the last two years, and have been training under Chapman in Killeen in addition to their school athletic programs. Although they are relatively new to the sport, they said they have noticed improvements with each competition. Kellogg’s current personal-best vault is 8 feet, 1 inch, while Shadrick’s is 8 feet, 7 inches.
Various age levels competed in the event, showcasing one of the most technical events an athlete can ever take part in, Chapman said. However, he continued to emphasize how it’s almost like a huge family gathering.
“These kids come from all across the nation and everybody is there to help each other regardless if you’re here from Missouri, California or New York. None of that matters when these kids come together as pole vaulters. It’s just a great family event that creates great team bonding.”