The Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 is sponsoring a Baylor Scott & White blood drive 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 11, at the Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 County Road 3000 in Lott.
The council is providing a pancake breakfast starting at 9am to anyone who signs up to give blood, as well as all parishioners of the Church of the Visitation.
A photo ID is required to donate. Masks are required to be worn during the appointment. To schedule your appointment go to BSWBLOOD.COM and find the July 11th blood drive. Appointments are highly encouraged; walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.