Temple Police responded to a shooting Tuesday evening that sent two individuals to the hospital, a news release said.
At about 8 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at Wayman Manor Apartments, 1811 E. Ave. K. Officers were advised that two juveniles were shot and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple by private vehicle. Both individuals suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation. No additional information is available at this time, the release said.