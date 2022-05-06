A traffic stop by state troopers led to a man being arrested on a sexual assault warrant in Bell County.
Richard Allen Morris, 61, of Wakefield, Mich., was arrested and booked on sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday.
A court records search did not show any filed felonies for Morris or pending cases.
Temple Police are handling the case.
“In November of 2021, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Temple Police Department opened an investigation into an alleged sexual assault,” department spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said. “During the investigation, it was learned that Richard Morris has sexually assaulted the victim over a period of time.”
The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s office in January 2022, Mackowiak said.
“The case was accepted, and a warrant was issued for the offense,” she said. “Morris was stopped by a state trooper and was arrested for the warrant. Morris was subsequently transported to the Bell County jail and was booked in for the warrant.”
No location for the arrest was provided by Mackowiak.
Morris was held at the jail Friday in lieu of a $200,000 bond.