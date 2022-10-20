BELTON — The northbound Loop 121 mainlane from FM 93 to Sparta Road will be closed Friday night as the Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor continue to progress on a road reconstruction and widening project.
Loop 121 lane closure planned Friday night
- STAFF REPORT
