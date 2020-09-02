Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning house fire in Temple.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded a structure fire at 902 S 21st St. Dispatched at 2:46 a.m., first arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the residence, a news release said.
The firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, with the fire being called under control at 3:22 a.m. A passerby had noticed the fire and called 911.
As crews were extinguishing the fire, the Search Team found two occupants had been home and unable to escape the house during the fire. Both were transported to Baylor Scott & White ER with life threatening injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, as fire crews remain on scene.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with 9 firefighting units, and 26 personnel. Also on scene iwasTemple Police Department, and Temple EMS.