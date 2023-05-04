Two people were injured Thursday afternoon when a new commercial building under construction partially collapsed.
breaking
2 injured in Temple partial structure collapse
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Sirens sound in Temple after tornado touches down on North Fort Hood
- Chuck Norris plans return to Belton as Bell County Comic Con guest
- Tuesday Morning to close all stores, including Temple location
- Two BISD principals named; other positions open
- Extraco Tower in Temple may become executive hotel
- Chargers select Temple's Johnston in first round of NFL draft
- DA: 4 videos of key witnesses revealed; Marks objects to new evidence in capital murder trial
- Temple man indicted on indecency with a child charge
- Temple man indicted on two felony charges, including assaulting an officer
- Several hospitalized after Belton area crash