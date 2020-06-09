A woman driving a car allegedly stolen in Austin was captured Tuesday after a lengthy pursuit that ended in Bell County.
Roseanne Sheppard, 26, reportedly drove a stolen gray Toyota Corolla erratically at 105 mph before she was captured by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Bell County deputies. They took over the pursuit led by Williamson County deputies once it crossed the Bell County line, DPS spokesman Bryan Washko said.
Washko came upon the pursuit on I-35 and joined in, he said.
Sheppard hit a sign, and she and her male passenger took off running. The male passenger wasn’t caught, according to Washko.
She wore short-shorts, and her legs were horribly scratched by the brush and wire she tangled with during her run, Washko said.
Sheppard was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment and was then taken to the Bell County Jail. She didn’t appear yet on the jail roster.
Sheppard was captured near County Road 452 and the Interstate 35 service road. Drones and a DPS helicopter from Waco were used in the search.