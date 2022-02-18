The Cameron Independent School District will hold a $15.9 million bond election on May 7 after trustees favored the proposed package during a school board meeting earlier this week.
This funding would finance a series of projects that would address aging infrastructure.
“Last year marked the 100th anniversary of the C.H. Yoe Family’s donation for the construction of the original C.H. Yoe High School building. As the district looked forward to this milestone, we began to consider all that could be done with this historical building,” Cameron ISD said in a news release. “What began as a series of ‘what-ifs’ developed into a plan that addresses career and technical education program needs, while improving and restoring the original C.H. Yoe building as well as the district’s current Ag Facilities.”
Although voters denied a proposed $14.5 million bond package last November that could have funded these improvements, Cameron ISD Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles said these projects — that also would enhance the welding, floral lab and vet tech programs — remain a priority.
“It is a goal of the district to improve the facilities in which our career and technology pathway courses are being taught,” he said. “Facilities that are appropriate in size, and replicate the work environment will ensure quality programs and future career success.”
Current market cost escalations and postponed construction times led to the rise in cost of the bond package, according to Cameron ISD officials.
“We reevaluated each project and considered other options while recognizing the cost implications of executing these projects later than initially proposed back in August 2021,” Cameron ISD said. “If the bond referendum is approved, CISD estimates the maximum tax impact to be an increase of 2.5 cents, which equates to an increase of $18.75 per year or $1.56 per month on a home valued at $115,000 — which is the average home value in Cameron Independent School District.”
Moving forward, the district’s staff plans to engage with the community by providing facts about the bond election and answering questions.
“In addition, the district’s website will be updated with information about the bond proposition, the proposed bond projects, and details on when and where to vote,” Cameron ISD said.
The deadline to register to vote for the May 7 election — with early voting to be held from April 25 to May 3 — is April 7.