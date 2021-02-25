BELTON — A 36-year-old man faces four criminal charges — including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — that stem from his arrest during a domestic disturbance.
Nicholas Dale Herring, a Belton resident, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Monday when Belton Police officers responded to the disturbance in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.
Herring “was taken into custody for criminal trespass, violation of a protective order, aggravated assault with a knife, and burglary of a habitation,” police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
He remained in custody Thursday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $207,500 in bonds for four charges, including second- and third-degree felonies.
Burglary arrest
A Belton man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after his arrest for burglary of a habitation.
Philip Dickerson IV, 35, was arrested at about 7 p.m. Monday after Belton Police responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Shady Lane, Griffin said.
Dickerson “was taken into custody for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit assault, and (for) two warrants out of Temple,” Griffin said.
He remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday, records showed. He is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, a first-degree felony; criminal trespass and theft of property more than $100 but less than $750, both Class B misdemeanors.
His bonds totaled $160,000, jail records showed.
Intoxication arrest
A Belton man was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest after police responded to a call about a male sleeping in a vehicle on Tuesday. The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. in the 800 block of West Avenue D, Griffin said.
“While being taken into custody, Jess Blakeley, 36, of Belton, evaded on foot and struck an officer in the nose,” Griffin said.
The spokeswoman said Blakeley was taken into custody for misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, evading and resisting arrest, fail to identify fugitive, with the intent to give false information, and warrants out of Bell and Milam counties, including assault on a family member, a third-degree felony.
Blakeley was in the Bell County Jail Thursday with bonds that totaled $45,000.
Stolen vehicle arrests
Two Temple residents were arrested in Belton Wednesday after police spotted them in a stolen vehicle.
Kara Marie Ketchens, 33, and Dwonta Roshaun Davis, 30, were arrested at about 7 p.m. when police located the occupied stolen vehicle in the area of Holland Road and Shady Lane, Griffin said.
Ketchens remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday with a third-degree felony charge pending.
Davis, also jailed Thursday, faces a Lampasas warrant for fraudulent use of identifying information, a state jail felony.
Bonds for both suspects had not been set.