Temple residents interested in attending National Night Out events Tuesday night just had two choices publicly announced. Belton residents had 13.
The city of Temple said the annual event “is designed to build the community and neighborhood camaraderie and promote police-community partnership. These tasks help to make our neighborhoods safer and Temple a place we all love to live.”
When asked for National Night Out locations, Temple Police Department spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said, “These events are for residents of the neighborhoods only. Additionally, at the time our initial pitch was released, headcounts for food, supplies, etc., were confirmed. The party hosts requested that locations were not shared for print, online or on-air promotion.”
Mackowiak said the police department honored those requests for community organizers. The two Temple public events were hosted by Wyndham Hill Parkway residents and the Historic Preservation League of Temple.
“Out of respect for this request, we are not sharing the list of locations … however, the locations that were provided are the larger parties and will have the most activity. They have also already approved media attendance,” she said.
Temple City Council member Susan Long said she it was “perplexing and sad” that the city withheld information about 21 of the 23 registered block parties, especially since in the past lists of neighborhood events had been distributed to Council members and other officials, as well as to media.
“I wondered about it,” she said.
She said some block parties in District 3, the area she represents, chose not to register with the city because they didn’t want “outsiders” to “eat up all the food” at the events.
Temple police officers and firefighters often attend annual National Night Out events, using taxpayer-funded city vehicles to travel to the parties on their shifts. Some parties prompt the partial closures of public streets.
Mayor Tim Davis said the five Temple events he attended had high participation. “It’s not a police event, it’s a neighborhood event that the city of Temple participates in,” he said.
He said residents in those neighborhoods were informed by flyers and social media posts.
Mackowiak said the parties “are not hosted by the city of Temple nor the Temple Police Department. They are 100% hosted by community members who chose to participate in the event.”
The department, she said, “only assists with promotion, as needed, but adheres to the requests of the party hosts.”
Newcomers to Temple may want to consider hosting a block party to get involved, Mackowiak said.
Temple says media are welcome to cover National Night Out events. “The press is always welcome to our various National Night Out parties,” the city said on its website Wednesday. “They are encouraged to run various news stories before and after the city wide event. The news may bolster support by interviewing prior National Night Out participants and block party captains.”
In response to an open records request filed by the Telegram on Tuesday, the city of Temple said “any remaining locations will need to be sent to the (Texas) Attorney General for a ruling regarding their releasability.”
Belton events
Belton community members attended 13 parties publicly announced by the Belton Police Department.
“National Night Out was great. We had 13 parties attended by several hundred people,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said. “It was a safe, fun night that lots of people enjoyed.”
Temple resident Donna Aregood said she took her grandson to the Grand Avenue Theater in Belton to interact with police.
“For him to see police and firemen and not be afraid of them, is good,” she told the Telegram Tuesday night. “In an event, other than an emergency, it is nice to get out amongst them.”
Romer said the department used many ways to communicate with the public about National Night Out given news organizations and the different social media sites. Addresses of all 13 parties were shared with the Telegram and posted on social media, including the department’s Twitter account.
“Our strategy is to share on as many communication mediums or channels as possible to reach as many people as we can,” Romer said. “With National Night Out, notifying people in advance helps them to know what is going on in the neighborhood and gives them an opportunity to meet neighbors and the police and fire personnel who work in the area.”