The Texas Association of School Boards is slated to host a free webinar — aimed at helping people learn more about the school board service — from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
“This webinar helps participants understand what is involved in being elected to and serving on a local school board,” TASB said in a news release. “Learn the difference between the board’s and the staff’s responsibilities, how to campaign constructively and where to find information about being a candidate.”
Prospective participants can register online at bit.ly/2V7GRlP.
“If you are unable to attend the live session, you will receive a webinar recording to watch after the session concludes if you are registered,” TASB said.
Information about the webinar may be obtained by calling TASB Board Development Services at 800-580-8272, ext. 2453.