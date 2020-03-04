The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will be celebrating women this month
On Friday, the public is invited to attend and participate in an event honoring women.
In Temple, The Women’s Program will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Building 204, in the valet lobby, at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive.
“For the VA, Women’s History Month means more than just celebrating our women veterans — it means making sure they’re proud of the role we play in the remaining chapters of their story,” said VA Chief of Staff Pam Powers said in a news release. “We will continue to build on the legacy that America’s women veterans have carved out by listening to them, respecting them, and serving them with the dignity this country owes them.”
Rhoda Hacker, will be available to talk to veterans Friday about the Intimate Partner Violence program, which serves men as well as women, according to Deborah Meyer, public affairs officer for Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.
Intimate partner violence, often called domestic violence, occurs when a current or former intimate partner — boyfriend, girlfriend, spouse — harms, threatens to harm, or stalks their partner. While domestic violence does include intimate partner violence, it refers to any violence that occurs in the home. Domestic violence includes child abuse, elder abuse, and other forms of interpersonal abuse. Intimate partner violence refers specifically to violence between intimate partners.
Intimate partner violence can happen to anyone. It can happen no matter your age, income, race, ethnicity, culture, religion, or disability.
Intimate partner violence is prevalent among women veterans, active duty women, and women living in the U.S. overall. One third of women veterans experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime compared to less than a quarter of civilian women. Women who have experienced intimate partner violence may have short and long-term health effects.
Women comprise about 10 percent of the veterans VA serves nationwide, and that number is set to increase, as women are about 20 percent of our military forces. For Central Texas, women comprise 13 percent of the veteran population the VA serves.
For decades, VA’s principal patient base was men. But today’s VA facilities provide comprehensive primary care for women, as well as gynecology, maternity, specialty care and mental health services. In the last fiscal year, 41 percent of all women veterans were enrolled in VA. The VA expects that number to climb as customer service and patient experiences for women veterans continue to improve.
Since VA started tracking outpatient satisfaction in 2017, the VA has seen women’s trust in VA facilities climb higher. In 2019, 83.8 percent of female veterans trusted the care they got at VA, and initial data in 2020 is on pace to see that trust score rise to nearly 85 percent.
CTVHCS offers a host of services geared toward women veterans, including wellness and healthy living, homeless services, reproductive services, and mammography preventive care.