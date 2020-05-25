Academy ISD students Aubrey Fosset and Corbin Bush were surprised with $1,000 scholarships from Anglers for Aiden on Monday afternoon.
Aubrey received the Anglers for Aiden Scholarship, while Corbin was presented the (Guts and Grit) Anglers for Aiden Athletic Scholarship.
The scholarship money, which was presented at each recipient’s home, was raised in memory of Aiden Martin — a 14-year-old who died in 2018 from injuries suffered during an all-terrain vehicle accident.
“We hosted a fishing tournament last August and now we’re using the proceeds to award $3,000 in scholarships to Bell County seniors,” JP Braezel, Kidfish Foundation president, said.
Aiden loved any fish he could catch, but his uncle, Bill Menn, noted how he did have a love for catfish and bass. He said it is an honor raising money in his nephew’s name.
Monday was an emotional day, said Menn.
Aubrey and Corbin had no idea we were going to show up at their home and they were smiling ear to ear, he said. The parents knew we were going to stop by with something, but they had no idea about the funds.
“It was like a Publisher’s Clearing House giveaway,” Menn said. “There’s a knock on the door and we’re all standing out in the street holding these checks.”
Next week, the group will be selecting a Bell County student for a scholarship. So many students have applied they’ll likely have to drop the names into a hopper so one can be selected, he said.
None of this would have been possible without the sponsors, the fishermen and those who made donations to the silent auction, Menn said. There were a lot of people working behind the scenes to make it happen.
There were big sponsors and others who donated $20, it all added up, Menn said.
“It took a lot of groundwork to help continue on my nephew’s legacy,” he said. “He loved fishing and giving to the community as a young fella, and we’re doing this to keep giving back on behalf of his name.”
Menn said Anglers for Aiden are looking to make these fishing tournaments and the scholarships they produce an annual event. They already have another fishing tournament scheduled for August.
“We actually have another fishing tournament that we advertised on Facebook that 600 kids have already applied for,” Menn said. “We’ve already gotten so many people in on this next fishing tournament … it’s unbelievable.”