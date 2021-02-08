Temple High School is one step closer to a soccer-specific complex following Temple Independent School District trustees’ approval of two guaranteed maximum prices on Monday.
These guaranteed maximum prices, which cover construction costs for the soccer field’s installation and lighting, cannot be exceeded.
Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, told the Telegram that the soccer field’s installation is capped at $176,100 with Paragon Sports, while the four LED light poles’ installation is restricted to $296,350 with Musco Sports Lighting.
Construction costs will be capped for the bleachers, press box and concession stands at a later date — a consent item Boyd said could be brought to the board as early as next month.
Although Temple High has historically hosted its soccer competitions at Woodson Field, 670 W. Elm Ave. in Temple, the new complex — funded by remaining funds from the 2015 bond — will relocate its soccer programs to the north side of the campus.
“Soccer is the only high school spectator sport that is not played on campus … and it’s been in our long-range plan for quite some time to move soccer onto campus,” he said. “It’s more equitable that way and one of our desires is to create equity with all of our athletic programs.”
Boyd emphasized how the soccer complex, which is currently estimated to cost $1.7 million when completed, will allow players to more easily access a competition field.
“The students can change in their locker rooms at the high school and literally come across the parking lot to the stadium to play on their field … and that’s actually the area where they currently practice,” he said.
Although he is excited for the construction of a new soccer complex, Temple coach Matt Corley said the move from Woodson Field will be bittersweet.
“I graduated from Temple High School in 1997 and that’s where I grew up playing soccer,” he said. “The environment of that field has always been really good for us … so it’s sad to lose it. But at the same time, we’re excited that we’re getting a quality field on campus that we can utilize all year round.”
Corley, the Wildcats coach for boys soccer, said his athletes are growing in excitement as plans for the new development unfold.
“I think they’re really excited about having a field that’s on campus that they can use on a consistent basis … and it’s only going to help us have better quality training sessions,” he said. “It’s going to be a completely remodeled facility, and I think our players are excited about it.”