Tuesday is Election Day, and it’s your final chance to cast a ballot this year.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Registered voters can cast their ballots at any of 41 voting centers across Bell County.
Already 102,961 residents have voted — guaranteeing the 2020 election will have the highest turnout in the county’s history. That figure — which is just early voting numbers — surpassed the 94,551 ballots that were cast in the entire 2016 election.
So far, 47.7 percent of the 215,974 registered voters have cast a ballot — the highest early voting turnout in Bell County since the 2000 when then-Gov. George W. Bush and then-Vice President Al Gore sought the White House.
The county has gained 29,443 new registered voters since the 2016 election.
Although the presidential race is the highest profile race, Bell County voters have a few hotly contested local races to decide.
One of them is the contest for Texas’ 31st Congressional District. Nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, and political newcomer Donna Imam, an Austin Democrat, are seeking to represent Bell and Williamson counties.
Carter narrowly won his current term by 3 percentage points in 2018 when he ran against Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, a Democrat now challenging U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
The Cook Political Report — an independent, non-partisan newsletter — on Monday shifted its rating of District 31 to Lean Republican from Likely Republican.
“DC Democrats wrote off this fast-growing exurban Austin seat when computer engineer and first-time candidate Donna Imam won the July Democratic runoff,” the publication wrote. “But the (Interstate 35) corridor is poised for explosive turnout, and Carter could get caught napping if Trump fails to carry the seat.”
The race for Texas House District 54, which covers West Bell County and all of Lampasas County, is another heated contest. Harker Heights Democrat KeKe Williams, an Army veteran, is challenging state Rep. Brad Buckley, a Salado Republican seeking his second term.
Both candidates have gone to television with ads taking swipes at each other’s positions and backers. Hundreds of thousands of dollars from outside groups have flooded the candidate’s coffers.
District 54 is one of 22 GOP-held seats Democrats are hoping to flip to take the majority in the Texas House. Democrats only need to win nine Republican seats and keep their current seats to take control of the Legislature’s lower chamber.
Voters also will decide some more local races — such as three seats on the Belton City Council, the fate of the proposed Emergency Services District No. 1 and other municipal and school elections.
Registered voters need to bring one of seven acceptable forms of photo identification when they visit their polling place. Those include a Texas-issued driver’s license; a Texas election identification certificate; a personal ID card; a Texas license to carry a handgun; a U.S. military ID card; a U.S. citizenship certificate; or a U.S. passport.
If you don’t have one of the seven forms of ID, you can still vote by signing a form that states you have a “reasonable impediment” from getting the required identification, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The form will be available at each polling location.
The state outlines a reasonable impediment as being a lack of transportation, disability, illness, family responsibilities, work schedule, lost or stolen ID, have not received a photo ID, or a lack of a birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain an acceptable form of ID.
Voters that do this will need to present a valid voter registration certificate; certified birth certificate; or a copy or original of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter’s name and address.