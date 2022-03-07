A Lott man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a former girlfriend’s younger sister while she slept.
Jordan Riley Arney, 23, was indicted on aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
An arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department said that on Aug. 4, 2020, officers became aware of the abuse after receiving a report from the girl’s mother.
A Temple spokeswoman previously told the Telegram that the minor was assaulted on two separate occasions. The assaults occurred in September 2019 in the 4800 block of South 31st Street and in March 2020 in Little River-Academy.
As part of the investigation, the girl was interviewed by a forensic examiner at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, where she described the abuse.
“She had gone to sleep in her sister’s bed when she woke up to find the suspect’s hand down her pants,” the affidavit said. “Her sister was also on the bed asleep at the time. The victim was 13 years old at the time of this offense.”
An arrest warrant for Arney was signed by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman on Dec. 6, and Bell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him on Jan. 8.
Court records show Arney also has a pending Class A misdemeanor case of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He remains at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $207,500.
Other indictments
• Laura Arroyo, 40, of Alice, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
• Derick Jenkins, 48, of Temple, fraudulent use of or possession of less than 5 items.
• Cornealious Terrell Jr., 46, of Killeen, assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
• Noe Garcia, 31, of Temple, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Chelsea Sutton, 30, of Belton, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Erick Serrano, 38, of Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Jeremy Parker, 41, of Round Rock, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams.
• Mary Bunting, 52, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Raymond Moore II, 44, of Borger, possession of a controlled between 1 and 4 grams.
• Bridgette Hodges, 36, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Beniss Garcia, 26, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Becky Opperman, 45, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.